Liverpool have concrete interest in attacker who scored 20 goals last season

Liverpool are preparing to have a busy summer transfer window under new manager Arne Slot.

The Dutchman has officially started his work at the Merseyside club and he is looking to make additions to the squad this summer.

After the departure of Jurgen Klopp, the Reds are expected to rebuild again and sign players who can take them to the top of English football.

One of the players they are currently eyeing is Leeds United star Crysencio Summerville.

Journalist Ben Jacobs said that Summerville could be sold for £30 million after Leeds were unable to get promoted to the Premier League.

Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano declared on his YouTube channel that Liverpool have concrete interest in the services of the 22-year-old.

“Crysencio Summerville is expected to change clubs this summer, and there are two clubs monitoring Crysencio Summerville more than others,” says Romano.

“One is Liverpool and the other one is Chelsea. These two clubs are showing interest in Summerville. Let’s see what Chelsea and Liverpool will decide to do in terms of negotiation. We are not yet at that stage, but the interest in Summerville is really concrete with these two clubs involved.

“Let’s see if some other club will also move behind the scenes, but for sure, could be one to watch for the summer transfer window.”

Chelsea are among the Premier League teams showing interest in Summerville, who won the Championship Player of the Season award.

The rumours that the Reds would be the team to sign Summerville have only become stronger with the appointment of fellow Dutchman Slot as manager of Liverpool.

Summerville would be a fine addition to Liverpool

In 46 Championship appearances for Leeds United last season, the Dutchman scored 20 goals.

He was unable to guide the Whites back to the Premier League but his quality is too good for the Championship.

He would add pace, width and goal scoring ability to Liverpool, something they are looking for in the summer transfer window.