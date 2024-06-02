Liverpool aren’t actively pursuing a move for Wolves star Pedro Neto this summer according to reports.
The Reds are looking to back new manager Arne Slot in the window, and will want to give the Dutchman the best chance to make his first season at Anfield a successful one.
It’s set to be a busy summer at Anfield with the future of a number of key players still up in the air including Virgil Van Dijk and Mohamed Salah as a new era dawns on the red side of Merseyside.
Liverpool not pursuing Pedro Neto
Neto impressed for Wolves in the early part of the season, but injuries disrupted his campaign and he finished with two goals and nine assists from 20 Premier League appearances.
With doubts over the future of both Salah and Luis Diaz, the Reds may look to strengthen in the attacking areas, and have been linked with a move for Brentford’s Bryan Mbuemo.
One player who seeming won’t be making the move to Merseyside this summer is Neto, with journalist Ben Jacobs telling GIVEMESPORT Liverpool aren’t interested in pursuing a deal due to the 24-year-old’s injury record.
“Liverpool and Pedro Neto have been linked, but I’m told that’s not one that they are necessarily looking at, at the moment, partly because Wolves are going to insist on £60 million plus,” Jacobs said.
“And also the player’s injury record at that price is maybe putting off Liverpool.”
Neto joined Wolves from Portuguese club Braga in 2019, but such have been his injury problems he’s only made 111 Premier League appearances for the club over five seasons, scoring just 11 goals.
Liverpool could add a centre back to their squad given Joel Matip’s departure, whilst they may look to strengthen the midfield with Slot reportedly and admirer of Porto’s Alan Varela.