Liverpool aren’t actively pursuing a move for Wolves star Pedro Neto this summer according to reports.

The Reds are looking to back new manager Arne Slot in the window, and will want to give the Dutchman the best chance to make his first season at Anfield a successful one.

It’s set to be a busy summer at Anfield with the future of a number of key players still up in the air including Virgil Van Dijk and Mohamed Salah as a new era dawns on the red side of Merseyside.

Liverpool not pursuing Pedro Neto

Neto impressed for Wolves in the early part of the season, but injuries disrupted his campaign and he finished with two goals and nine assists from 20 Premier League appearances.

With doubts over the future of both Salah and Luis Diaz, the Reds may look to strengthen in the attacking areas, and have been linked with a move for Brentford’s Bryan Mbuemo.

One player who seeming won’t be making the move to Merseyside this summer is Neto, with journalist Ben Jacobs telling GIVEMESPORT Liverpool aren’t interested in pursuing a deal due to the 24-year-old’s injury record.