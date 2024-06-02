Liverpool open talks to sign 23-year-midfielder in a bargain deal

New Liverpool manager Arne Slot is looking to make changes to the team that Jurgen Klopp left behind.

The Dutch manager is ready to stamp his authority at Anfield and in order to make the Reds title challengers again, he is set to enter the transfer market for new players.

Despite the signings of Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru Endo, Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai last summer, the midfield position is a huge cause of concern for the Reds.

The departure of Thiago Alcantara this summer makes it evident that the Merseyside club would look to bring in a new midfielder this summer.

Liverpool have opened talks to sign Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram, according to TuttoJuve.

Thuram was linked with a move to Anfield last summer and the Reds hold a long term interest in the midfielder but Klopp favoured moves for other midfielders over Thuram.

Now, after the departure of the German manager, the Reds are targeting the Ligue 1 midfielder again.

The young midfielder helped Nice qualify for the Europa League with his impressive performances.

His contract is set to expire at the end of next season which means he could be available for a bargain fee this summer.

Thuram is being seen by the Reds to fill the gap left by the departure of Thiago this summer.

The decision Liverpool make in the transfer window this summer can define their era under new manager Slot.

Liverpool are prepared to start a new era under Slot

With a number of changes expected at the club this summer, the fans are excited about the prospect of their team playing under the leadership of the Dutch manager.

The Nice midfielder is not only good when it comes to take-ons and dribbling, he is also highly regarded as a passer, which is what the Liverpool midfield needs.

If Liverpool can manage to complete the signing of Thuram, they would be getting an all round midfielder who can perform different roles for the club.