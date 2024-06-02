Man United eye move for £60m Premier League striker to replace Anthony Martial

Manchester United are targeting a move for Wolves striker Matheus Cunha in the summer transfer window.

Following Anthony Martial’s announcement that he will be leaving the team at the end of the season, the Red Devils are short of options when it comes to strikers.

Brazilian forward Cunha has been under constant observation by Old Trafford scouts for the last season, and The Mirror reports that he is high on their list of targets as they look to replace Martial.

The Red Devils have only two strikers in their squad now in Rasmus Hojlund and Marcus Rashford.

Manager Erik ten Hag wants another striker at the club after the imminent departure of Martial.

Rashford is mostly used as a wide-forward which leaves the club with only Hojlund in their squad who plays upfront.

Man United have taken notice of 25-year-old Cunha, despite his brief one-season stint with Wolves.

Cunha made an instant impression in his Premier League debut season after moving from Atletico Madrid for a fee that could rise to £35m (via Sky Sports), tallying 14 goals and dishing out eight assists.

The Red Devils faced goal scoring issues last season and an addition of a new attacker in the squad can change that.

Given that their talisman striker just joined Wolves as an official player last summer, the Midlands club will be hesitant to let him go.

Man United should go all in to sign Cunha

He is the aggressive, energetic, and ambitious player that Sir Jim Ratcliffe is looking to attract to Man United.

The Premier League giants are ready to double his current wage of £60,000-a-week in order to lure him to Old Trafford, as per the report.

Wolves are in no rush to part ways with the player who have been impressive for them.

A move to Man United can take Cunha’s career to the next level and with the project at Old Trafford set to take the next step under Sir Jim Ratcliffe this summer, this is a huge opportunity for Cunha and his career.