Borussia Dortmund defender Mats Hummels has admitted he still has ‘no idea’ what his future holds.

The veteran centre-back has rolled back the years with BVB this season and played a key role in helping them defy the odds to reach the Champions League final.

Hummels posted tournament-highs for tackles, interceptions, clearances, headed clearances and possessions won in the defensive third as part of a Dortmund side that kept more clean sheets (6) than any other team.

However, the 35-year-old was unable to stop Dortmund from succumbing to a 2-0 defeat against Real Madrid in Saturday’s showpiece final at Wembley, with second-half goals from Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Jr settling the tie.

That might well prove to be Hummels’ final game for Dortmund with his contract set to expire this summer. According to reports, Italian giants AC Milan are keen on signing the 78-time Germany international to replace outgoing experienced centre-back Simon Kjaer.

Hummels still unsure what future holds

Speaking following Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to Los Blancos — which came despite Dortmund generating 2.08 Expected Goals to Madrid’s 1.13 — Hummels admitted there is still no clarity regarding his future.

“I have no idea what will happen to me in July,” said Hummels (via Get Football News Germany). “I like the situation, but it also feels a bit strange. It feels strange not knowing. Everything will be decided in the next few weeks. Today the disappointment of losing the final outweighs everything.”

Should Hummels end his second spell with Dortmund, he will leave the club having played 508 times across all competitions, winning two Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal titles, while picking up two Champions League runner-up medals — with both final defeats coming at Wembley.