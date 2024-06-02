“Here we go” – Fabrizio Romano says Real Madrid have biggest signing of the summer “sealed and completed”

Transfer news guru Fabrizio Romano says Kylian Mbappe’s move to Real Madrid is now ‘here we go’, with everything signed for the France international to move to the Bernabeu as a free agent.

Real Madrid have just won the Champions League, beating Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in last night’s final at Wembley, and now they’re celebrating again as they finally get their hands on one of the most exciting players in world football in the form of Mbappe.

Mbappe is out of contract at Paris Saint-Germain this summer and it’s long looked like Madrid could be his only realistic next destination, with things now surely not far away from being made official.

See below for Romano’s post on X, which is considered almost as good as an official club statement these days…

??? Kylian Mbappé to Real Madrid, HERE WE GO! Every document has been signed, sealed and completed. Real Madrid, set to announce Mbappé as new signing next week after winning the Champions League. Mbappé made his decision in February; he can now be considered new Real player. pic.twitter.com/MMqEp1C0pK — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 2, 2024

Mbappe has established himself as one of the best players in the world in recent years, and he’ll surely only get better in this star-studded Los Blancos side.

The 25-year-old will surely link up superbly with serial winner Carlo Ancelotti as manager, as well as teammates such as Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham and Ernesto Valverde.

Mbappe transfer to Real Madrid looks a done deal

Romano told CaughtOffside just days ago that this was roughly the timing we could expect with an Mbappe announcement.

“It’s a crucial weekend for the Kylian Mbappe deal because Real Madrid are working on everything in terms of an announcement being made after the Champions League final,” Romano said.

It will be exciting to see what Mbappe can achieve in Spain after dominating France down the years, with this surely being a big test of the player now to show what he can do outside of his comfort zone.

Mbappe is yet to win the Champions League and he’ll surely feel this is now his best opportunity to do that, with a club that seemingly can’t stop conquering the competition, as they lifted the trophy for a record-breaking 15th time last night.