UCL win means Real Madrid will surely announce major transfer in “next 48 hours or so”, says former player

Real Madrid’s Champions League final victory now being out of the way means the club are surely set to announce the signing of Kylian Mbappe imminently, according to former Los Blancos star Steve McManaman.

Mbappe is out of contract with Paris Saint-Germain this summer and is probably the biggest name available on a free transfer in a long time, with almost every club in the world surely desperate to get their hands on him, even if only one destination has seemed at all realistic for some time now.

Mbappe would be a dream signing for Real Madrid, who are already dominating the European and domestic scene after a superb campaign that saw them triumph in La Liga and the Champions League final.

If they’re then able to add a world class forward like Mbappe to their squad, they will surely be unstoppable again for next season and the foreseeable future.

Discussing the Mbappe saga, McManaman spoke on TNT Sports’ coverage of the game last night, as quoted by the Metro, about how now that this big game was done, it was surely only a matter of time before the France international’s move to the Bernabeu was officially announced.

Mbappe transfer announcement in 48 hours?

“I think everybody was just waiting for this game to be out of the way,’ McManaman said of Mbappe’s imminent arrival at Madrid,” McManaman said.

“You had to respect PSG, you had to wait for their season to end, you had to wait for this [the Champions League final] and I think the announcement will be made in the next 48 hours or so.

“Kylian will come in, Endrick, the new Brazilian superstar, will come in. Two forwards, and I think that might be it actually for Madrid.

“I think the year after next they will concentrate on some defensive areas, certainly the full-backs they will be looking at. Very methodical aren’t they in picking their players.”