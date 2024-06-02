Fenerbahce presidential candidate shares Jose Mourinho’s transfer plans

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Newly appointed Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho is eyeing a reunion with two of his former players in Turkey, according to one of the club’s presidential candidates. 

Mourinho, who replaced Ismail Kartal was unveiled on Sunday in front of thousands of fans at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium in Istanbul.

The 61-year-old has signed a two year deal and will be tasked with bringing the Turkish title back to Fenerbahce for the first time since the 2013/2014 season.

Mourinho eyes reunion with former players

The Portuguese will no doubt expect to be backed in the transfer market as he looks to strengthen a squad which lost just one league game and amassed 99 points last season.

Presidential candidate Aziz Yildirim, who was in charge of the Turkish giants for 20 years until 2018, is now hoping to return to the helm, has revealed Mourinho’s transfer plans and who his top targets are.

Mourinho has signed a two year deal at Fenerbahce.

“I mentioned the players,” he told reporters in quotes picked up by the Evening Standard.

“We said Lukaku, we said Dybala and Talisca.

“We keep the rest for ourselves. I’ll tell you after I am elected.”

Mourinho signed Lukaku on loan for Roma last season before he was sacked by the Serie A outfit, and the Belgian has a clause in his Chelsea contract which allows him to leave for £38m in the summer.

World Cup winer Dybala was another of Mourinho’s players at Roma and he’s believed to have a relatively cheap £10m release clause in his contract.

More Stories / Latest News
Newcastle United in race against time to secure goalkeeper with £85m release clause
Arsenal target 25-year-old French star in attempt to bolster their midfield options
Brighton looking to reappoint Graham Potter

Brazilian playmaker Andersen Talisca is currently a team-mate of Cristiano Ronaldo at Saudi side Al Nassr, and it remains to be seen what fee he would command.

Mourinho in Turkey is bound to be box office as is everywhere the former Chelsea manager tends to go, and it will be interesting to see if he’s still got it, and can bring silverware to Fenerbahce.

More Stories Chelsea FC Fenerbahce FC Jose Mourinho Paulo Dybala Roma Romelu Lukaku

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.