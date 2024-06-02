Fenerbahce presidential candidate shares Jose Mourinho’s transfer plans

Newly appointed Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho is eyeing a reunion with two of his former players in Turkey, according to one of the club’s presidential candidates.
Mourinho, who replaced Ismail Kartal was unveiled on Sunday in front of thousands of fans at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium in Istanbul.
The 61-year-old has signed a two year deal and will be tasked with bringing the Turkish title back to Fenerbahce for the first time since the 2013/2014 season.
Mourinho eyes reunion with former players
The Portuguese will no doubt expect to be backed in the transfer market as he looks to strengthen a squad which lost just one league game and amassed 99 points last season.
Presidential candidate Aziz Yildirim, who was in charge of the Turkish giants for 20 years until 2018, is now hoping to return to the helm, has revealed Mourinho’s transfer plans and who his top targets are.
“We said Lukaku, we said Dybala and Talisca.
“We keep the rest for ourselves. I’ll tell you after I am elected.”
Mourinho signed Lukaku on loan for Roma last season before he was sacked by the Serie A outfit, and the Belgian has a clause in his Chelsea contract which allows him to leave for £38m in the summer.
World Cup winer Dybala was another of Mourinho’s players at Roma and he’s believed to have a relatively cheap £10m release clause in his contract.
Brazilian playmaker Andersen Talisca is currently a team-mate of Cristiano Ronaldo at Saudi side Al Nassr, and it remains to be seen what fee he would command.
Mourinho in Turkey is bound to be box office as is everywhere the former Chelsea manager tends to go, and it will be interesting to see if he’s still got it, and can bring silverware to Fenerbahce.