Fenerbahce presidential candidate shares Jose Mourinho’s transfer plans

Newly appointed Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho is eyeing a reunion with two of his former players in Turkey, according to one of the club’s presidential candidates.

Mourinho, who replaced Ismail Kartal was unveiled on Sunday in front of thousands of fans at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium in Istanbul.

The 61-year-old has signed a two year deal and will be tasked with bringing the Turkish title back to Fenerbahce for the first time since the 2013/2014 season.

Mourinho eyes reunion with former players

The Portuguese will no doubt expect to be backed in the transfer market as he looks to strengthen a squad which lost just one league game and amassed 99 points last season.

Presidential candidate Aziz Yildirim, who was in charge of the Turkish giants for 20 years until 2018, is now hoping to return to the helm, has revealed Mourinho’s transfer plans and who his top targets are.

“I mentioned the players,” he told reporters in quotes picked up by the Evening Standard.