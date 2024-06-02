Newcastle willing to sell 28-year-old star in the summer

Newcastle United are reportedly prepared to let defender Matt Targett leave the club this summer as they attempt to free up some funds.

After a rollercoaster of a season, Eddie Howe’s side finished in 7th place with many fans left unimpressed with Newcastle’s performances, especially off the back of such a promising campaign.

One of the club’s biggest issues has been their thin squad depth which has been a constant thorn in Howe’s side as the English manager has struggled to field his strongest eleven.

Fans were hoping that this issue would be amended during the January window with some new arrivals but due to the Premier League’s financial restrictions, their spending ability was limited.

Newcastle prepared to sell Targett

In order to free up some space in the squad for the summer window, according to The Athletic Newcastle are reportedly willing to sell left-back Targett who is currently earning £100k a week.

Despite his loft wages, the 28-year-old has only made a handful of appearances for the club since arriving two years ago and has a very slim chance of breaking back into the squad with Lewis Hall, Tino Livramento and Dan Burn all capable of playing in that position.

Howe is in the market for several players with a new goalkeeper seemingly a high priority as the English manager seeks competition for Nick Pope.