Newcastle line-up potential move for Premier league proven goalkeeper

Newcastle are reportedly interested in the signing of Asmir Begovic as they search for a new back-up goalkeeper but will face competition from several sides.

After a disappointing season overall for Eddie Howe’s side, Newcastle fans will now turn their attention to the summer transfer window as they hope for some new faces.

As a result of Champions League football putting much more of a strain on Howe’s side, the English manager had to deal with a host of injury issues, highlighting their weak depth.

One of these injury issues occurred in the goalkeeping department when Nick Pope suffered a shoulder injury during his side’s 1-0 win against Manchester United in December.

The English shot-stopper was sidelined for the rest of the season with Martin Dubravka stepping up in his place.

According to reports from West London Sport, it seems like Newcastle is interested in bringing in Begovic as back-up to Pope for next season.

The 36-year-old is currently playing for QPR in the Championship and has a wealth of experience under his belt in England’s top-flight division.

Begovic’s contract is set to expire at the end of the month with QPR reportedly keen to tie him down on a new deal.

But they may find it difficult with the report claiming that not only Newcastle but West Ham and Celtic are interested in his signature.