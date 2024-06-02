Newcastle United in race against time to secure goalkeeper with £85m release clause

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in securing the services of Giorgi Mamardashvili, Valencia’s talented Georgian goalkeeper, ahead of this summer’s European Championship.

As Newcastle United’s current first-choice keeper Nick Pope remains committed to the club, the potential signing indicates Newcastle’s intention to strengthen their goalkeeping department further, especially with the impending departure of Martin Dubravka.

Pope, who has been solid between the sticks for Newcastle, is keen to stay and continue his role at the club. However, the landscape in the goalkeeping department might change as Martin Dubravka is reportedly set to leave. This potential vacancy has prompted the Magpies to explore their options, leading to links with several goalkeepers, including Giorgi Mamardashvili, per The Chronicle.

Newcastle United exploring goalkeeping options

Mamardashvili, 23, has been making waves in La Liga with his performances for Valencia. His towering presence, shot-stopping ability, and command in the box have caught the attention of several top clubs. Newcastle’s interest in him is part of a strategic move to bolster their squad with young and promising talents.

One of the hurdles Newcastle might face in securing Mamardashvili is his release clause, reportedly set at around £85 million. However, the Magpies aim to negotiate a deal closer to the £30 million mark, a figure more aligned with their budgetary considerations.

This negotiation will be crucial, especially with the European Championship looming, as both the player and the clubs involved will want his future decided before the tournament kicks off on June 14.

Eddie Howe is reportedly a big fan of Mamardashvili’s abilities. However, admiration alone won’t guarantee the transfer, as financial agreements and competition from other clubs could influence the outcome.

One goalkeeper who has been extensively linked with the North East outfit is Aaron Ramsdale, however, he is now reportedly on AC Milan’s radar.