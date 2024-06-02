Top Chelsea transfer target expected to choose Blues over Manchester United

Sources are stating that Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise is likely to choose a transfer to Chelsea over Manchester United, according to Simon Phillips via Substack.

The exciting young Frenchman has shone in the Premier League and it makes sense that he’s now being talked about as a target for top clubs this summer.

Both Man Utd and Chelsea need to sign attacking players for next season, and it seems there is confidence that if it’s between those two clubs, he’ll choose a move to Stamford Bridge over Old Trafford.

Olise could be a hugely important signing to give Chelsea an upgrade on inconsistent performers like Raheem Sterling, Mykhailo Mudryk and Noni Madueke, so Blues fans will be pleased to hear this update from Phillips.

Olise transfer: Chelsea more likely than Man United, says expert

Discussing the latest Chelsea transfer news and players like Olise and others, Phillips said: “I’m hearing more and more winger noise from sources, and the two names I’m hearing the most is Michael Olise and Crysencio Summerville of Leeds United.

“Olise is a long-term club target now with Joe Shields driving the move. A second source has now added more confidence that Olise will pick Chelsea over Manchester United, following on from my top source saying that last week. We will have to see how that one unfolds in the next days/weeks.”

It would be a big blow for Palace to lose Olise after their remarkable progress when Oliver Glasner took over as manager last season, though they could also surely make a huge sum of money from his sale.

This would then allow Palace to reinvest in other areas of their squad and stay competitive, though they’ll likely have to fight hard to ensure other big names don’t leave, such as Eberechi Eze and Marc Guehi.