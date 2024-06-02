Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano clarifies Arsenal transfer links with various top strikers

Fabrizio Romano has spoken exclusively to CaughtOffside to address the recent transfer rumours about Arsenal’s interest in Victor Osimhen and other top strikers this summer.

Osimhen has been a world class performer for Napoli in recent years and it makes sense that there would inevitably be plenty of speculation about his future this summer, but it still seems a bit early to know for sure what’s going to happen with the Nigeria international.

Arsenal could do with a big signing up front this summer, so one imagines many fans would relish a big name like Osimhen coming in, but Romano has moved to ease the speculation for the time being.

The Italian journalist notes that there have been a lot of back and forth stories about Arsenal’s striker plans, with the name changing almost every day from Osimhen to Benjamin Sesko and others.

Osimhen transfer: Romano clarifies Arsenal and Chelsea links

Osimhen has also previously been linked with Chelsea, but Romano has also ruled out a swap deal involving Romelu Lukaku, suggesting the former Lille man is not on the Blues’ radar.

“As I’ve previously reported, Chelsea are not working on a deal for Victor Osimhen this summer, and there will be no swap deal with Napoli involving Romelu Lukaku. We’re now seeing Arsenal linked with Osimhen again and this has understandably got a lot of fans talking,” Romano said.

“However, on Arsenal, every day we have a new striker close in the media – one day it’s Brian Brobbey, one day Benjamin Sesko, one day Alexander Isak, one day Osimhen, The truth is that they are still assessing options internally, so we have to let them work and then we’ll see. I’ll keep you posted as soon as something concrete happens.”

There are a lot of good attacking players out there at the moment, and in truth, it probably makes sense for Arsenal to prioritise cheaper alternatives to Osimhen, who seems likely to cost huge money as Napoli are never easy to negotiate with.