Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is reportedly a transfer target for AC Milan this summer as they consider replacements for Mike Maignan as he attracts interest from elsewhere.

Ramsdale leaving Arsenal looks a near-certainty at this point after the England international lost his place in Mikel Arteta’s starting XI in the 2023/24 campaign.

Premier League clubs such as Chelsea and Newcastle United have been strongly linked with Ramsdale, but now there’s also talk of Milan looking at the 26-year-old.

It will be interesting to see if this materialises, but it seemingly hinges on Maignan’s future, with the talented French shot-stopper performing superbly during his time at the San Siro and perhaps now looking set to earn himself an even bigger move.

The likes of Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain have been linked with Maignan in recent times, so it could be that those will be two clubs to watch in the near future, and that could then give Arsenal a boost in terms of getting good money from Ramsdale’s exit.

Ramsdale transfer: What next for Arsenal’s out-of-favour goalkeeper?

Ramsdale is a top talent on his day but he probably just about deserved to be displaced by David Raya at Arsenal, so what could come next for the former Sheffield United man?

Ramsdale will want to be playing regularly in order to keep his place in the England fold, so moving somewhere where he’s number one is surely essential.

On top of that, though, Ramsdale might look at Milan and be concerned by the way Fikayo Tomori and Ruben Loftus-Cheek have been overlooked by Gareth Southgate despite playing so well in Italy.

Ramsdale might find he’s better off staying closer to home, so a move to Chelsea or Newcastle could surely appeal to him, even if AFC would surely rather not sell him to a rival.