Real Madrid striker Joselu has admitted some of his teammates ‘don’t even celebrate’ winning the Champions League anymore.

Los Blancos withstood intense pressure from German side Borussia Dortmund before second-half goals from Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Jr settled Saturday’s final at Wembley.

The victory marked Real Madrid’s record 15th Champions League title — eight more than nearest rivals AC Milan — six of which have come in the last 11 years alone.

The likes of Carvajal and Luka Modric have been a part of all six Champions League-winning sides of the last decade-plus, while Toni Kroos, Lucas Vazquez and Nacho are just one behind on five.

For striker Joselu, however, this was his first Champions League title having only re-joined the club on loan from Espanyol in the summer. The 34-year-old’s previous spell with Real Madrid between 2010 and 2012 saw him make just two first-team appearances, with the bulk of his minutes coming with Real Madrid B.

Just another day at the office for Real Madrid

Despite returning to Madrid to little fanfare, expected to merely play a fringe role as back-up to brighter lights, Joselu has been key in helping Carlo Ancelotti’s side lift the La Liga and Champions League double.

The Spaniard has scored 18 goals across all competitions, with his record of five goals in 11 Champions League appearances (just two starts) particularly impressive and important to Los Blancos‘ run.

Saturday’s victory at Wembley marked a crowning moment in Joselu’s career but for some of his teammates, this was just another day at the office.

“For me, it’s the first. These b*******, some don’t even celebrate it anymore,” Joselu said after the match (via Football Espana). The dressing room is very happy to end the season like this, there is no better way. I can’t tell you how I feel, there are many things and many emotions that go through my head.

“I have been able to share this moment with my children, my wife and my mother. My oldest son was crying so much. The little one still doesn’t know so much and my wife knows everything we’ve been through over the years. The day I signed here, I dreamed of this. It’s the title that everyone wants to win.”

Joselu now faces an uncertain summer as his loan comes to an end and parent club Espanyol still battling to return to the Spanish top flight, while Real Madrid do hold the option to make his stay at the Bernabeu permanent.