Dynamic Uruguayan midfielder for Real Madrid, Fede Valverde, recently opened up about the intense tactical instructions he received from manager Carlo Ancelotti during Saturday’s Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund.

Speaking to Movistar, Valverde detailed how the constant instructions from Ancelotti, which led to numerous tactical shifts, left him feeling a bit overwhelmed during the high-stakes match.

The final saw Real Madrid struggle in the first half, as Dortmund created multiple scoring opportunities but failed to capitalise on them. Despite the initial difficulties, Madrid found their rhythm as the game progressed, ultimately securing a 2-0 victory in the final third of the match.

Valverde on Madrid’s tactical reshuffle that inspired second half performance against Borussia Dortmund

Valverde shed light on the fluidity of Madrid’s formation throughout the match, noting that the team eventually settled into a 4-3-3 setup which provided much-needed stability.

The tactical reshuffle saw Federico Valverde initially positioned on the right wing. However, as the game progressed, Rodrygo took over that role, allowing Valverde to join forces with Eduardo Camavinga and Toni Kroos in midfield.

Reflecting on Ancelotti’s directions, Valverde remarked, “Moving it around the field a lot! I understood what he wanted more or less… because he called me so many times that he was a little crazy! But it’s normal, we were receiving a lot of attacks and we changed to 4-3-3, which gave us stability.”

Fede Valverde chasing down legendary Real Madrid midfielders Champions League record

The win marked Valverde’s second Champions League title, a significant achievement for the 25-year-old who looks up to his seasoned midfield partners, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric. While Kroos and Modric have each secured six Champions League titles, Valverde’s age and potential indicate that he has ample time to chase down their impressive records.

Real Madrid’s triumph in the Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund was a masterclass in overcoming adversity. Ancelotti’s tactical adjustments and motivational skills were crucial in turning the tide in Los Blancos’ favour, securing their place in history with a record 15th title, while the Italian tactician recorded his fifth Champions League title – the most by any manager in history.