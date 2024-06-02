Newcastle United are poised to clinch the signing of Lloyd Kelly, a move that will bolster their defensive line. Renowned transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Kelly has agreed to join the Magpies, with only formalities remaining before the deal is finalised.

According to Romano, he wrote in his Daily Briefing before publishing on CaughtOffside, “Lloyd Kelly will be a Newcastle player next season, waiting to complete the agreement, but Lloyd Kelly already said yes to Newcastle.”

The 25-year-old has been on Newcastle United’s radar as they seek to reinforce their defense. His previous experience under Magpies manager Eddie Howe at Bournemouth played a significant role in the club’s interest. Kelly’s contract with Bournemouth expires next month, making him a free agent and easing the transfer process for Newcastle.

Newcastle’s determination to strengthen their backline was evident in their near-miss with Tosin Adarabioyo, the former Fulham centre-back. Despite being close to sealing a deal, the Magpies were ultimately outmaneuvered by Chelsea, who successfully hijacked the transfer.

This setback heightened the urgency to secure Kelly’s services, a target Newcastle hope will solidify their defensive capabilities.

Lloyd Kelly will be an extra injury concern for Newcastle United

While Kelly is a promising addition, his injury history poses a risk. Since joining Bournemouth from Bristol City in 2019, he has missed a substantial 81 games due to a variety of injuries, including hamstring, calf, and muscular issues.

These concerns have led to some apprehension among Newcastle supporters and analysts regarding his ability to consistently contribute throughout the season. And considering Eddie Howe’s squad was completely ravaged with injuries for the majority of last season, this is even more alarming.

With Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles out for a considerable time with major knee injuries, Kelly will have to step up in their absence.