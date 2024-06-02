Cristiano Ronaldo is trying to convince former team-mate Casemiro to join him at Al Nassr this summer, according to reports.

Rivals Al Hilal went unbeaten as they won the Saudi League finishing 14 points clear of Al Nassr in the standings.

Ronaldo was left in tears on Friday night as Al Hilal beat Al Nassr on penalties in the King Cup of Champions final, to complete a league and cup double.

Ronaldo trying to convince Casemiro to join Al Nassr

On a personal level Ronaldo had another brilliant season as he finished as the league’s top scorer with 35 goals in 34 games.

The Saudi Pro League are set to invest heavily again this summer, with Al Nassr needing reinforcements if they are to bridge the gap to Al Hilal and win the league title.

According to Spanish outlet Marca, the former Real Madrid star is trying to encourage Al Nassr to sign Casemiro.

Casemiro struggled for United last season, as he failed to hit the heights of his first season at Old Trafford, and was exposed on a number of occasions, particularly when having to fill in at centre back.

Ronaldo played alongside the Brazilian in Madrid, winning multiple Champions League titles, and was also reunited with Casemiro at Manchester United.

Marca add the five time Ballon d’Or winner believes the Brazil international will give Al Nassr the consistency they require to keep pace with Al Hilal.

Casemiro is widely expected to leave Old Trafford this summer, and Saudi appears to be his most likely destination, with United believed to want around £30m for the 32-year-old.

The report also adds Ronaldo has started to put in the work to convince another former team-mate Nacho Fernandez to join him in Saudi.

Marca claim the 39-year-old phoned the Madrid captain in the last week to try and get him to consider a move to the middle east.