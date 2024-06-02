Newcastle winger admits he will ‘try his best’ to leave this summer

Ryan Fraser has revealed he will ‘try his best’ to make his loan to Southampton permanent this summer.

The Scottish winger joined Saints on loan from Newcastle ahead of the 2023/24 season after falling out of the first-team picture at St. James’ Park.

Fraser proved a vital figure in helping Southampton return to the Premier League at the first attempt — beating Leeds 1-0 in the playoff final after finishing fourth in the Championship table — hitting eight goals and three assists in 44 appearances across all competitions

The 26-time Scotland international still has one more year left to run on his Newcastle contract but given he hasn’t featured for the Magpies since 2022, it’s unlikely that Eddie Howe sees him as part of the first team picture moving forward.

Instead, Fraser is hoping to secure a permanent move back to Southampton.

“I’ll try my best,” Fraser responded when asked by the Daily Echo if he will be a Saints player in 2024/25.

Fraser reflects on ‘best feeling’ of his career

It’s little wonder Fraser wants to make his loan at St. Mary’s permanent.

The former Bournemouth winger — who scored in key victories over the likes of West Brom, Millwall and Hull during the winter period — has described winning promotion with Southampton as the ‘best feeling’ of his career so far.

“It’s probably the best feeling I’ve had in my career,” said Fraser.

“Obviously, I have had other promotions, but this one doesn’t come close. This is by far the best feeling I’ve ever had.

“I’ve said it for so long now but it’s just the family, spirits, fans, gaffer, lads – I could just keep going and it’s just, yeah, no better feeling.

“A lot was riding up onto this game and the lads were brilliant, just defending for our lives and showing a different side of us.”