Club will talk to Man United in next few days about complicated potential transfer deal

Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund are set to hold talks in the next few days about the Jadon Sancho transfer situation after his loan spell with the Bundesliga giants.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano as he spoke exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, with the Italian journalist explaining that the Red Devils remain keen to sell Sancho permanently this summer.

However, one complication could be that Dortmund won’t be able to afford Sancho, even though the player himself would also be prepared to stay with the German side after a happy second spell there in the second half of this season.

Romano says Sancho’s situation will be one to watch in the near future, with meetings expected to try to resolve this saga, and with a return to Old Trafford still seemingly looking quite unlikely for the 24-year-old.

Sancho transfer: Should Man United bring the winger back?

Discussing Sancho’s future, Romano said: “Another important situation to watch will be with Jadon Sancho. Borussia Dortmund will talk to Man United in the next days about Sancho, and then we’ll have to see how talks and meetings will go.

“For sure Borussia Dortmund can’t spend crazy money; but they want to try to keep Sancho as he’s happy at the club, while United’s priority remains a permanent sale, for sure.”

Sancho has looked back to his best with BVB and could surely be a useful option for United, provided they work out how to finally get the best out of him.

The England international never quite got going at MUFC, and some fans will no doubt feel that Erik ten Hag has been a big problem there, with the Dutch tactician perhaps treating him too harshly.

Maybe Sancho coming back to United depends on a change of manager this summer, which seems like another situation to watch in the days and weeks ahead.