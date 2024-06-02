Chelsea pushing hardest to sign striker Arsenal are also keen on

Chelsea are reportedly pushing hardest to seal the transfer of RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko, according to journalist Simon Phillips on his Substack.

The Slovenia international is one of the most exciting young talents in Europe at the moment, with Chelsea and Arsenal named by Phillips as being among the young forward’s main suitors.

Chelsea, however, are showing the strongest interest at the moment, from what Phillips is being told, so that could be cause for optimism for Blues supporters hoping to see their club bring in an upgrade on Nicolas Jackson.

Chelsea are not working on signing Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, according to Fabrizio Romano, so it could be that their focus is now on Sesko as an alternative.

This could be a worry for Arsenal fans, though, as they are arguably just missing a top striker like Sesko to complete their squad, which came so close to pipping Manchester City to the Premier League title in the season just gone.

Sesko transfer: Chelsea leading Arsenal for Leipzig sensation?

Discussing the Sesko transfer situation, Phillips provided his latest understanding, saying: “Fabrizio Romano reported over the weekend that Chelsea do not plan on going for Victor Osimhen of Napoli anymore.

“On this, as I have maintained throughout, my top source had always played this move down due to the cost involved. And that is the reason why I believe Chelsea have now decided against it, it’s simply going to be too expensive all round.

“Once again, as I said last week, it is Benjamin Sesko who I am consistently hearing about with Chelsea. Arsenal like him too, but Chelsea have been pushing the hardest so far, as of today.

“Sesko is our preferred choice of striker target right now due to the lower cost and lower agent fees involved. There’s confidence building around this one, but nothing is done or close yet because Arsenal are also keen. I’ve also been told that no final decision has been signed off for the new striker yet, but Sesko is up their with the top priorities for that position.

“I’ve also heard that Tammy Abraham is still potentially in the frame, but this is still just seen as some tentative interest. Interest in Ivan Toney is also now described as tentative.”

Sesko may arguably be the most exciting option of the names mentioned there, so Chelsea fans will no doubt hope this all proves accurate, as it could be crucial to closing the gap on Arsenal to beat them to such an exciting talent with such a big future in the game.