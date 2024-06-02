Gareth Southgate has defended Jude Bellingham, following the emergence of a strange online conspiracy theory about the Real Madrid star.

Southgate is currently preparing for two friendlies next week against Bosnia and Herzegovina and Iceland.

The England manager named a provisional 33 man squad for the Euros last month and the aim of these friendlies will be to help the 53-year-decide which players make the final 26 for Germany.

Southgate defends Bellingham

Bellingham has had a phenomenal first campaign with Los Blancos following his big money move from Borussia Dortmund.

The 20-year-old played a key role in Carlo Ancelotti’s side completing a La Liga and Champions League double.

The midfielder is due to join up with the England squad after the conclusion of his celebrations with the 15 time European champions.

Bellingham’s rise and success has been incredible, but that hasn’t stopped people taking to social media to claim the England international’s rise is “fake.”

Southgate has moved quickly to shut those rumours down, and insisted Bellingham is authentic.

“You saw him with his family,” Southgate said.

“They have to take enormous credit because he is how he comes across in interviews.

“He’s authentic in his interview, that’s how he is every day, interacting with our staff and players.

“He’s got the humility, the understanding, joining a club like Real Madrid, he recognised he had to earn the respect of players like Luka Modric and Toni Kroos.

“But he would’ve also had little respect on the training pitch and attacked that challenge!

“That’s why he has adapted as well as he has, I’m sure.

“He’s had a fanastic season, to join the biggest club in the world and perform in the way he has throughout the season, it’s been an incredible year for him.

“I’m absolutely delighted for him to win last night.

“Obviously Jadon Sancho was playing on the other side, and Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, so we didn’t have any favourites as such.

“But for him to cap that season with winning a Champions League, it’s phenomenal, I’m delighted for him.”

Bellingham will now be hoping to play a key role as England look to end their 58-yea wait for a trophy.