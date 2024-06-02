Chelsea are closing in on the capture of Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo.

The 26-year-old is now a free agent and he has agreed terms with the Blues regarding a free transfer. According to Ben Jacobs, the defender will undergo his medical with Chelsea next week and he will sign a long-term contract with them.

The Blues needed to bring in a quality central defender and the 26-year-old should prove to be a useful acquisition. Signing a player of his quality and experience on a free transfer could prove to be a masterstroke in the long term.

Incoming Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca knows the player well from their time together at Manchester City and it remains to be seen whether the Italian manager can get the best out of the Englishman at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea will be without Thiago Silva next season and they needed to replace him adequately. The 26-year-old will be expected to fill the void left by the Brazilian defender.

Adarabioyo has proven his quality in the Premier League over the years and he is certainly good enough for Chelsea. Newcastle United were keen on signing the defender as well, but Chelsea have now beaten them to his signature.

Tosin Adarabioyo chose Chelsea over Newcastle

Ben Jacobs claims that Chelsea offered nearly the same amount of money as the Magpies and the defender’s move to Stamford Bridge was not motivated by money. It seems that he chose Chelsea over Newcastle for sporting reasons.

There is no doubt that Chelsea are a bigger club than Newcastle and they are better-placed to compete for trophies next season. Newcastle have an exciting project as well, but they will need some time before they can compete for major trophies. It remains to be seen whether Adarabioyo can help the Blues win trophies next year.