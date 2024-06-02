Tottenham Hotspur could look to make a move for the VfB Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy this summer.

According to a report from Football Insider, the striker could be available for £17.5 million because of a release clause in his contract and the Guinea international could prove to be a bargain at that price.

Spurs need to bring in a quality striker who can score goals consistently and lead the line for them. They have used Son Heung-min as the centre forward this past season, but the South Korean international is more effective in the wide areas. They will need to bring in someone who can fill the void left by Harry Kane.

Guirassy has shown his quality in the Bundesliga and he could prove to be a quality option for Tottenham in the attack. Given the reasonable asking price, it is no surprise that Tottenham are keeping tabs on him.

Serhou Guirassy could be a useful addition

The striker is at the peak of his powers and he will feel that this is the right time for him to take the next step and join a big club in a top European league. The opportunity to play for Tottenham will be an attractive one for him. He will look to prove his quality in the Premier League as well.

Guirassy has 30 goals in all competitions this season and it will be interesting to see if he can adapt to English football quickly and make an instant impact at the North London club.

Tottenham will be competing in the UEFA Europa league next year and they will hope to win the competition. They will look to do well in the domestic cups as well. They need more quality and depth in the squad in order to do well across multiple competitions and signing players like Guirassy would be a step in the right direction.