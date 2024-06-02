Tottenham want £85m-rated striker as they look to sign Harry Kane replacement

Tottenham have still not replaced Harry Kane after he left the club to join Bayern Munich last summer.

The North London club missed their captain and talisman, who moved to the Bundesliga and joined the German giants.

Kane scored 44 goals for Bayern in a hugely successful individual season for the striker.

Spurs have set their sights on Sporting Lisbon attacker Viktor Gyokeres to become the heir of Kane at the Tottenham Stadium, according to Correio da Manha.

Gyokeres first gained recognition for his goal-scoring prowess while playing in the Championship for Coventry City.

Since moving to Sporting last summer, the centre-forward has dominated the Portuguese top flight.

The Sweden international scored 29 goals in the league for the Portuguese club and registered 10 assists in 33 appearances.

His form has attracted interest from a number of clubs and Sporting might find it difficult to keep hold of their valuable asset.

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou signed James Maddison, Guglimlo Vicario, and Micky van de Ven last summer but those signings were not enough to earn the club a spot in the Champions League.

They finished two points behind Aston Villa in the race for the top four spot in the Premier League.

Tottenham are ready to provide Gyokeres a way back to England by offering him the responsibility to replace Kane at the club.

The striker helped Sporting win the league this season by finishing 10 points ahead of second placed Benfica.

As quoted by Fabrizio Romano, the Sporting striker knows he has interest in his services.

He said:

“I love being at Sporting. We will see what happens, I can’t promise anything right now…”.

“I’m very happy here at Sporting, I’m under contract but things in football are always happening fast, we need to adapt.”

It will not be easy to sign him, despite Spurs’ desire to do so and the fact that he would fit perfectly into Ange Postecoglou’s system.

Tottenham face hurdle to sign Gyokeres

According to Pedro Sepúlveda, Sporting are not willing to let the striker leave the club for less than €100m.

He would be the ideal signing for Tottenham as he would help them in attack and share the burden of scoring goals with Son Heung-min.

Spurs need a statement signing to bridge the gap between them and the top four clubs of the Premier League and Gyokeres could be the perfect player to give them that opportunity.