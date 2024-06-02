Kieran Trippier backs England for Euros glory in Germany

Kieran Trippier has backed England to win the Euros this summer and end their 58-year wait for a trophy.

The Three Lions agonisingly lost out to Italy on penalties in the final of Euro 2020 at Wembley, but head to Germany this summer as one of the favourites.

Gareth Southgate has an embarrassment of riches at his disposal with the likes of Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden to choose from, and England have all the tools to go one better than last time.

Trippier believes England can win the Euros

England are currently preparing for two friendlies next week against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Monday and Iceland on Friday.

The aim of these friendlies will be to help Southgate decide which players from the provisional 33 man squad will miss out on the final 26.

Newcastle star Trippier, who will captain England on Monday night at his home ground St James’ Park believes they can win the Euros.

“I’ve said it many times, we shouldn’t be shy to say that we can win it,” Trippier told reporters.

“We’re not saying that in an arrogant way, we’ve got a great squad, top manager, top staff.

“We’ve been so close recently over so many years it’s just about taking that next step now.

“I fully believe with this squad that we’ve got, we can go all the way, but we need to earn the right.

“The most important thing is the togetherness we’ve got in the squad, it’s unbelievable, probably the best I’ve been involved in, so we’re all looking forward to it.”

England will be without Bellingham who is set to join up with the squad after his Champions League celebrations with Real Madrid, whilst captain Kane is out with a back injury, which forced him to miss Bayern Munich’s final two games of the season.

These friendlies are a huge opportunity for the likes of Eberechi Eze, Adam Wharton, Curtis Jones and Jarell Quansah to show why they should be on the plane.