In a groundbreaking move, UEFA are set to announce that both Manchester City and Manchester United will be allowed to compete alongside their sister clubs in European competitions next season, according to The Times.

This decision marks a significant moment for multi-club ownership in football, reflecting the evolving landscape of the sport’s financial and operational models.

Manchester United

United, a storied club with a rich history in European competitions, has secured a place in the Europa League. They will be joined by OGC Nice, a French club owned by Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s company Ineos. Nice’s qualification for the Europa League signifies a growing competitive presence in European football.

Manchester City

Fresh off their Premier League triumph, Manchester City will compete in the Champions League, aiming to replicate or surpass their recent successes on the continental stage. Joining them in the Champions League is Girona, a club from Spain’s La Liga, which is also under the umbrella of the City Football Group (CFG). Girona’s impressive third-place finish in La Liga underscores the benefits and success of the CFG model.

UEFA set to reveal details regarding multi-club ownerships amid Manchester City and Manchester United situation

UEFA’s Club Financial Control Board (CFCB) is set to issue a detailed ruling on Monday addressing the implications and regulations surrounding multi-club ownership. This ruling is pivotal as it clarifies the stance on financial and competitive integrity in light of increasing investments by consortium’s and individual investors owning multiple clubs across different leagues.

Man City’s sister club, Girona, had a remarkable campaign in La Liga

Girona’s remarkable ascent in La Liga, capped by a third-place finish, highlights the strategic and operational benefits of being part of the City Football Group. The group’s influence is evident in key player movements, such as the upcoming transfer of forward Savio to Manchester City.