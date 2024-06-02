West Ham only £8.5m away from completing deal for winger

According to UOL, if West Ham United are interested in signing Luis Guilherme, they could have to provide Palmerias bonuses for up to £8.5 million.

The 18-year-old forward Luis Guilherme is being discussed for a move by West Ham and Palmeiras.

Guilherme has made 17 appearances for Palmeiras since the beginning of the year.

He primarily plays on the right, although he can also play on the left or as an attacking central midfielder.

Tim Steidten has agreed to a £25.5 million transfer for the player but his club wants to add up to £8.5 million in further bonuses to his deal.

In addition, the Brazilian team is requesting a 20% sell-on fee in the event that he decides to leave London Stadium in the future.

West Ham United have decided to support new manager Julen Lopetegui in the transfer market.

After the departure of David Moyes this summer, the Hammers are keen to add more players to their squad and make it more competitive to kick start a new era under Lopetegui.

Steidten, the technical director of West Ham, has identified Guilherme as a target.

He is collaborating with Lopetegui, the new head coach, to bolster the team in a number of positions, including strengthening the attack and defense.

West Ham are confident in the youngster’s abilities

Signing of the young player from Brazil for a huge fee might be a risk but the Hammers are determined to add more firepower to their squad.

They are willing to spend in the transfer market as they aim to build up on their top half finish in the Premier League last season.

The player would have to leave his home country at a young age and come to the Premier League, arguably the toughest league in the world.

But the Hammers are willing to take the risk having complete confidence in the ability of the player.