West Ham United’s Ben Johnson is set to depart the London Stadium this summer upon the expiry of his contract, with strong interest from Leeds United and Rangers, per Football Insider.

The 24-year-old right-back has decided to move on in search of more regular first-team football, which he believes is available at both Leeds United and Rangers.

Despite West Ham’s efforts to convince Johnson to extend his stay, the lure of securing a key role elsewhere on a new long-term deal has proven too strong. The versatile defender, who has been with the Hammers since the age of seven, is keen to take advantage of his free-agent status and make a significant impact at his next club.

Johnson made 25 appearances for West Ham in the recently concluded season. However, his role predominantly off the bench led to his desire for a move.

His ability to play not only as a right-back but also as a left-back, wing-back, midfielder, and even a winger has made him an attractive target for clubs looking to bolster their defensive options. West Ham United manager David Moyes often utilised Johnson’s energy and versatility late in games to solidify the team’s defence.

Ben Johnson will depart West Ham United this summer as a free agent

Having progressed through West Ham’s academy system and made his 100th senior appearance in February, Johnson’s departure marks the end of an era for the homegrown talent.

As well as Leeds and Rangers, Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur were previously linked with the Hammers’ utility player earlier on in the past campaign.

Paul Robinson, former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper, expressed his skepticism about Johnson’s potential impact at Spurs. Despite acknowledging Johnson’s adaptability and ability to cover multiple defensive positions, Robinson isn’t convinced that the 24-year-old would significantly enhance Tottenham’s starting lineup.