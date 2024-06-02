West Ham United are reportedly keen on signing the departing Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper Asmir Begovic during the summer transfer window.

According to a report from the Sun (print edition June 2nd, page 60), the Hammers are hoping to sign him on a free transfer this summer. His contract with the London club is up this month and he will be available as a free agent.

Begovic has extensive experience of competing in the Premier League and he could prove to be a useful backup option for West Ham next season. The Hammers need more quality and depth in their squad and signing experienced players like the Bosnian could prove to be a wise decision.

The 36-year-old has a wealth of experience in English football and he could be a positive impact on the club on and off the pitch. Signing him on a free transfer makes it a no-risk signing as well.

The opportunity to join West Ham at this stage of his career will be an exciting one for the Bosnian international and he is likely to be attracted to the idea of joining the club. The Hammers have a talented squad and they will be looking to push for domestic trophies and European qualification next season.

Begovic would be a useful option for West Ham

Begovic could get ample game time in the cup games and during rotation. It will be interesting to see if the two parties can secure an agreement in the coming weeks.

The 36-year-old goalkeeper has previously won the Premier League title with Chelsea and his winning experience and leadership qualities could prove to be invaluable for the West Ham dressing room as well.