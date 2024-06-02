West Ham United are reportedly looking to break the Croatian transfer record this summer with the potential signing of Rokas Pukstas from Hajduk Split.

According to the Croatian outlet Vecernji List, the Hammers face competition from Premier League rivals Arsenal and Aston Villa for the 19-year-old midfielder.

The current Croatian transfer record is held by Nikola Vlasic, who moved to Everton in 2017 for approximately £9.2 million. If West Ham United were to secure Pukstas, they would likely need to surpass this fee, setting a new benchmark for Croatian football transfers.

However, Hajduk Split’s sporting director, Nikola Kalinic, has stated that Pukstas is not for sale this summer. Despite this, the young talent has recently signed with agent Andy Bara, who has hinted that a deal might be in the works.

Bara is also the agent of some household names such as Dani Olmo, Alvaro Morata and Nacho Fernandez. And while Rokas Pukstas might not be a household name yet, he is quickly garnering attention from top-tier clubs.

Rokas Pukstas could replace Lucas Paqueta at West Ham United if the midfielder receives a ban

The 19-year-old has had an impressive season in the Croatian top flight, contributing eight goals and one assist. In the season prior he registered four goals and three assists.

Pukstas made swift progress through the Hajduk Split youth teams and impressed dozens of scouts from major clubs when he scored in last season’s UEFA Youth League semi-final win over AC Milan.

His technical ability with the ball allows him to either get a shot off or make key passes, although he isn’t particularly known for his pace or creativity. This has led to comparisons with Thomas Muller, the Bayern Munich star known for his intelligent play and positioning rather than physical attributes.

West Ham United have been known to nurture young talents, and Pukstas could fit well into their setup. His ability to play in multiple midfield roles would provide the Hammers with flexibility and depth. With Lucas Paqueta’s future at the club uncertain, bringing in a promising midfielder like Pukstas could be a strategic move.