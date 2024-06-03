Alan Pardew linked with surprise return to management

Former Newcastle manager Alan Pardew has been linked with a surprise return to management, with reports suggesting he could take the helm at Burnley.

The Clarets are set to receive a reported £10.2 million in compensation following the departure of Vincent Kompany, who left after Burnley endured a dreadful campaign last season.

The team was relegated from the Premier League after finishing 19th, setting a club-record-low tally of 24 points.

Pardew’s previous managerial experience

With Kompany’s exit, Burnley are actively searching for a new manager to lead them back to the English top flight next season.

According to The Sun, the club has approached Alan Pardew regarding the vacant manager’s position at Turf Moor and the 62–year-old is keen on taking the challenge of getting them promoted.

Pardew been out of English football since being dismissed by West Bromwich Albion in April 2018. However, his nearly 25-year managerial career makes him a strong contender for the Burnley job.

His career highlights include securing promotions to the Premier League with Reading and West Ham and leading Newcastle to a fifth-place finish in the 2011/12 season.

Despite his absence from the English football scene, his extensive knowledge and previous successes make him a viable option for Burnley.

However, Pardew is not the only candidate for the job. Former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard and his coaching associate Ashley Cole have also been linked with the position.

Burnley’s aim for a swift return to the Premier League means they are looking for a manager with the right blend of experience and ambition.