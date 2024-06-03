Arsenal send message to former player who is “very unwell” in hospital

Arsenal have sent a message to their former striker Kevin Campbell amid the news that he’s been taken very unwell to hospital.

It’s been reported by the BBC and others that Campbell, 54, has been very unwell since last week, with an unspecified problem that has seen him hospitalised.

While there’s not much in the way of detail on Campbell’s condition at the moment, it seems clear that it’s a difficult time for the former Arsenal and Everton man, with his former clubs wishing him and his family well.

See below for Arsenal’s message to Campbell, who spent ten years at the north London club, having come up through their academy before making over 200 appearances for their first-team, winning a host of major honours such as a league title, one FA Cup, one League Cup, and the European Cup Winners’ Cup…

Everyone at the club is sending love to Kevin Campbell and his family, following news that our former striker is very unwell. We’re thinking of you, @1kevincampbell ?? pic.twitter.com/j3n3FVNyWj — Arsenal (@Arsenal) June 3, 2024

Campbell later spent seven years at Everton, while he also had spells at the likes of Nottingham Forest and West Brom.

Arsenal fans will no doubt be hoping to hear good news on Campbell soon, while everyone here at CaughtOffside also wishing the former striker a full and speedy recovery.