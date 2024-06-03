Club ready to pay £30m for transfer of Arsenal squad player as they eye £55m replacement

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah is reportedly a transfer target for Fulham this summer, and they’re ready to pay as much as £30million for the 25-year-old, who is little more than a squad player at the Emirates Stadium.

That’s according to the Sun, who state that the Gunners are really keen to sign RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko, meaning a £30m boost to their transfer kitty could be really useful as the highly-rated young Slovenia international would cost £55m.

Nketiah is said to be rated highly by Arsenal, so there’s some reluctance to let him leave, according to the Sun, who add that a loan could appeal to the Gunners, with Everton named as one other potential option as they’d only want a temporary move.

Sesko would surely be an upgrade, however, so Arsenal would do well to cash in on Nketiah if there is indeed a lot of interest and anyone willing to pay quite that much money for him.

Arsenal must cash in on Nketiah to fund Sesko transfer

Sesko has looked like a hugely exciting talent in his time in the Bundesliga and it would be potentially significant for Mikel Arteta to have another goal-scorer to rely on in his squad.

The 21-year-old surely has a big future in the game, whereas Nketiah is getting on a bit now and seems quite clearly like he’s not going to live up to the potential he showed earlier in his career.

Arsenal came so close to winning the Premier League title last season, and that’s despite not having an out-and-out centre-forward in their squad, so bringing in Sesko could really help them to close that small gap between themselves and Manchester City.

Nketiah, as good as he can be, is surely not the kind of player who’s going to make the difference in a title race or in big games in the Champions League, so this could be the right time to sell.