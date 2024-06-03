Mikel Arteta has admitted the uncertainty surrounding his future keeps him motivated and “hungry to go again.”

The Spaniard is about to enter the final year of his contract, having taken over from Unai Emery in 2019, following a spell as Pep Guardiola’s assistant at Manchester City.

Having won the FA Cup in his first season in charge, the major trophies have so far eluded the 42-year-old.

Arteta motivated by uncertainty over his future

Arsenal came up agonisingly short to Manchester City in the title race, finishing two points behind Guardiola’s men, who became the first team in history to win four Premier League titles in a row.

The Gunners were eliminated by Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter finals, but have improved massively as a team under Arteta.

Arteta has turned Arsenal into a title contending side, but needs to find that missing ingredient to get them over the line.

Guardiola is expected to leave City at the end of next season, but Arteta has admitted there’s uncertainty surrounding his future.

“In football it’s about today and what we’re going to do today and what you hopefully can do tomorrow.

“In this profession I think having this uncertainty is quite helpful,” Arteta told CNN.

“At least it motivates me, keeps me on my toes, and it keeps me hungry to go again.

“I think we have a great relationship with everybody at the football club.

“I’m really happy where I am, and things will take care of themselves.”

Arteta also revealed he plans to oversee another title charge next season with the squad desperate to end the 21 year wait for a league title.

“We will look to go again,” Arteta added.

“All the margins, squad-wise, the process that we have at the football club, our methodology, especially on how we can make our players better, more competitive, more consistent and cause them to raise the level and be better than the previous season.

“I think our focus has to be with what we have already in house. “How can we be better?”

“There are margins and there are players that can still develop and be better and that’s the objective that we have.

“Every decision we’re going to make is to be better, without losing who we are and everything that is taking us in the position that we are now as a football club, as a team.

“The ambition is there, the players, the staff, you can sense it.

“They want much more, they want to start lifting trophies and that’s the next step”