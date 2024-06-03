Aston Villa open to accepting player plus cash swap deal for Douglas Luiz

Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz is attracting interest from some of the biggest clubs in the world.

After his fine performances under Unai Emery, the Premier League club finished in the top four and qualified for the Champions League.

The Brazilian international has transformed into one of the best midfielders in England and his output of nine goals and five assists in the Premier League last season showed his ability in the final third.

Arsenal are long term admirers of the midfielder while Manchester United and Liverpool are also keeping an eye on the Villa midfielder.

According to Tutto Juve, Italian giants Juventus are monitoring the Aston Villa midfielder and they want to sign the Brazilian midfielder.

The Old Lady are about to lose Adrien Rabiot this summer and they need a midfield signing that would replace the French World Cup winner.

They have identified Luiz as their top midfield target but they lack the financial power that the Premier League clubs have.

Juventus would find it difficult to match the asking price set by Villa and to manage that situation, they are interested in adding a player to sweeten the deal.

The Premier League club would be willing to accept Weston McKennie as part of the deal that would take Luiz to Serie A.

Aston Villa are determined to sign players

Aston Villa’s President of Football Operations Monchi’s efforts to boost the team with quality arrival from Serie A shows the club’s resolve to make a mark on both the local and European levels as they prepare for their return to Champions League.

Although losing Luiz would be a major blow to the club but signing the Juventus player and a few more additions this summer could fill the void that the Brazilian midfielder would leave.

Emery has shown his ability to improve the level of the players and the club and the fans should show faith in the manager in terms of incomings and outgoings at the club.