Bayern Munich are looking for a new goalkeeper this summer and Vincent Kompany is eyeing a player he has worked with before.

According to Football Insider, the German giants are looking to sign Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford but they face competition from Liverpool and Newcastle United to complete his signature.

Since the Clarets are back in the Championship following their relegation from the Premier League, it is likely that they will lose a few important players over the next few months.

After losing their manager Kompany to Bayern Munich, Burnley could now lose their goalkeeper to the same team.

Following his appointment at Allianz Arena, the new Bayern manager has made signing Trafford his priority ahead of the summer transfer window.

The England Under-21 international is well-known to Kompany, who bought him from his former team, Manchester City, last summer and gave him 28 Premier League starts.

Bayern Munich would have to beat Liverpool and Newcastle United to complete the signing of the goalkeeper.

The three teams involved in the race to sign Trafford are all looking for a new goalkeeper.

Caoimhin Kelleher is looking for more first team football opportunities and he could look for a move away from Anfield to get that.

While Newcastle lost Nick Pope to a long term injury this year and they want to make a new addition to the goalkeeping department.

As for Bayern, they are looking for a long term successor for the 38-year-old Manuel Neuer.

Burnley does not necessary need to sell Trafford, but given the amount of interest, it is likely that they will.

Bayern Munich move can take the goalkeeper to new level

Trafford is still under contract until the summer of 2027 which puts the English club in a strong position.

Without a question, Trafford would make a huge move at this early stage of his career if he were to sign for Bayern Munich this summer.

The young goalkeeper has shown he has a bright future in the game and the level of interest in him is completely justified.