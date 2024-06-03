Steve Cooper has reportedly expressed his willingness to join Leicester City as their new manager, should the Foxes come calling to replace Enzo Maresca, per The Sun.

The recent managerial upheaval, sparked by Chelsea’s decision to part ways with Mauricio Pochettino last month, has set off a chain reaction across the Premier League.

Enzo Maresca, the former Leicester City boss, has been confirmed as the new manager by Chelsea. This development leaves Leicester City in search of a new manager, with Steve Cooper emerging as a strong candidate to fill the void.

Cooper, who previously managed Nottingham Forest, is reportedly keen to return to management swiftly. However, he has been cautious in selecting his next role, aiming for the right opportunity in the Premier League. According to The Sun, this careful approach has led him to turn down an offer from relegated Burnley to succeed Vincent Kompany, who has recently taken the reins at Bayern Munich.

Steve Cooper linked with various clubs including Leicester City

The 44-year-old has also been identified as a top target by Brighton & Hove Albion after Roberto De Zerbi shockingly announced his departure from the South coast this summer.

Leicester City, set to rejoin the Premier League after a year-long absence, appear to be an enticing prospect for Cooper. The club are prepared to back their new manager with a substantial budget for the transfer market, while also expecting a revitalisation of the current squad. The Foxes’ board envisions an attacking style of play under Cooper, with the primary objective of securing their Premier League status.

Cooper is somewhat in high demand this summer; the Welshman already rejected talks with Burnley, and it has been reported that recently relegated Sheffield United have made a pitch to him, with a takeover expected to be completed over the next few weeks.