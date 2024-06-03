Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr are ready to offer around €90-100million for the potential transfer of Manchester United midfielder Casemiro this summer, CaughtOffside understands.

The Brazil international has not had the happiest time at Old Trafford, particularly in his second season with the club, when he’s looked well off the pace and starting to show his age.

Sources with a close understanding of Casemiro’s situation have informed CaughtOffside that the former Real Madrid man is a top target for Al Nassr, and that they could be ready to pay huge money to rescue the 32-year-old from his difficult spell with the Red Devils.

It is also understood that initial talks have taken place between the Saudi club and Casemiro’s representatives, while there is also said to be interest from rival club Al Ahli.

Casemiro has been assured that he is a priority for Al Nassr, and as such he is understood to be keen on the move, so it will now be on the clubs to reach an agreement over the deal.

Casemiro transfer: Man United sale surely a no-brainer

While it remains to be seen precisely how much Al Nassr or others end up offering for Casemiro, Man Utd would surely do well to jump at the chance to sell the ageing star if they really do end up receiving anything close to €90m.

That would be great money for someone of Casemiro’s age and recent form, giving MUFC the opportunity to have significant money to work with to reinvest in other areas of their squad.

The new owners at United surely need to make this a younger squad overall, so offloading Casemiro, following the exits of others like Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial, seems like a good idea to help start the major rebuilding job that needs to get underway this summer.