Chelsea and Tottenham eyeing Premier League striker; initial contact made

London rivals Chelsea and Tottenham have both made inquiries to Fulham regarding a potential move for their star striker Rodrigo Muniz.

Both clubs are on the hunt for a new striker this summer and have identified Muniz as a potential target, according to reports from GOAL Brasil journalist Thiago Fernandes.

The journalist claims that the two Premier League clubs have initiated contact with Fulham regarding a summer move ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

Rodrigo Muniz to Chelsea or Tottenham? 
Muniz’s form at Fulham

Despite being under contract at Craven Cottage until 2026, Muniz could be set for a move due to the keen interest from top English clubs.

He has made a significant impact in the latter part of the Premier League season, notably scoring 8 goals in 8 games, bringing his total to 10 goals in 33 appearances across all competitions.

Fulham’s valuation of Muniz has increased in line with his impressive performances. The club is now seeking between €30 million and €40 million for the highly sought-after talent.

It remains to be seen how serious the interest is from Chelsea and Tottenham and whether Muniz will opt to make a move to one of the London clubs. With both teams in need of striking reinforcements, Muniz could have an important decision to make regarding his future.

 

