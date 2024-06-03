London rivals Chelsea and Tottenham have both made inquiries to Fulham regarding a potential move for their star striker Rodrigo Muniz.

Both clubs are on the hunt for a new striker this summer and have identified Muniz as a potential target, according to reports from GOAL Brasil journalist Thiago Fernandes.

The journalist claims that the two Premier League clubs have initiated contact with Fulham regarding a summer move ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

Muniz’s form at Fulham

Despite being under contract at Craven Cottage until 2026, Muniz could be set for a move due to the keen interest from top English clubs.

He has made a significant impact in the latter part of the Premier League season, notably scoring 8 goals in 8 games, bringing his total to 10 goals in 33 appearances across all competitions.

Fulham’s valuation of Muniz has increased in line with his impressive performances. The club is now seeking between €30 million and €40 million for the highly sought-after talent.

It remains to be seen how serious the interest is from Chelsea and Tottenham and whether Muniz will opt to make a move to one of the London clubs. With both teams in need of striking reinforcements, Muniz could have an important decision to make regarding his future.