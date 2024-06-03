Chelsea’s Cole Palmer has made a dream start to his international career, scoring his first goal for England on his full debut.

The Premier League Young Player of the Year earned his spot in the provisional England squad for the upcoming Euros after a standout season with the Blues.

Since joining Chelsea from Manchester City, Palmer has been on fire, netting 22 league goals and providing 11 assists in 34 games.

His 33 goal contributions caught the eye of England manager Gareth Southgate, who gave Palmer his first start in a friendly against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The young forward wasted no time making an impact. England were awarded a penalty in the 59th minute after Konsa was fouled inside the box during a corner.

After a VAR review, the spot kick was given and Palmer stepped up to slot it home, giving England a 1-0 lead in the pre-Euros friendly.

Watch the goal below: