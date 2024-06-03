Chelsea are one of a number of clubs looking at Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano according to reports.

The Blues announced Enzo Maresca as their new manager on Monday afternoon, with the Italian penning a five year contract at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are set for another busy summer and are targeting a number of signings with the club looking at bringing in a centre back, left back and striker.

Chelsea interested in Upamecano

Chelsea have already agreed a deal to sign Tosin Adarabioyo on a free transfer from Fulham, with the 26-year-old expected to be announced this week.

Maresca’s side could be in the market for another centre back if as expected Trevoh Chalobah leaves the club.

German outlet Bild have reported the Blues are one of a number of clubs interested in Upamecano, with Bayern believed to be looking to move the Frenchman on over the likes of Kim Min-Jae and Matthijs de Ligt.

The report adds due to a number of high profile mistakes last season and poor performances the Bayern bosses believe Upamecano is now surplus to requirements at the club.

Bild state England will be the 25-year-old’s most likely destination and Chelsea have already made their interest clear, although it’s unclear what Bayern’s asking price is.

The Blues already have Levi Colwill, Benoit Badiashile, Wesley Fofana, Axel Disai and Chalobah amongst their ranks, not to mention the imminent arrival of Adarabioyo.

For Upamecano to come Chelsea would need to free up space, with Chalobah the most likely to leave, although there’s no guarantee he does given he’s under contract until 2028, and would be prepared to fight for his place.

Chelsea are said to have serious interest in RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko who has a reported £55m release clause as they look to find a forward to compliment Nicolas Jackson.