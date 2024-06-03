Chelsea officially announce Enzo Maresca as their new manager

Chelsea have officially announced the appointment of Enzo Maresca as their new manager.

The club surprised everyone when they announced that they have parted ways with Mauricio Pochettino.

The Argentine had taken charge of the youngest squad in the Premier League with a vision for a long-term project.

Despite the young squad and a season marred with injuries, he still managed to finish the season strongly, finishing 6th in the league and guiding the club to a League Cup final as well as a FA Cup semi-final.

His sacking was even mocked by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp during a farewell interview at the M&S Arena.

Klopp said (quotes via Metro):

‘We should be really happy we have them [Liverpool’s owners Fenway Sports Group] and not guys who bought London clubs.”

‘I wouldn’t have survived a year at Liverpool [with them].

‘Finally they [Chelsea] play football which everyone thinks, ‘oh, they might be back’, and then they sack the manager anyway.”

Chelsea announce Maresca appointment

Chelsea’s announcement of Enzo Maresca as the new manager marks another fresh start for the club.

Maresca, who previously managed Leicester City, led them back to the Premier League by winning the Championship last season, amassing an impressive 97 points from 46 games.

Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley, Chelsea’s co-sporting directors, expressed their enthusiasm about Maresca’s arrival (as quoted by the official Chelsea website):

“We are delighted to welcome Enzo to Chelsea. He has proven himself to be an excellent coach capable of delivering impressive results with an exciting and identifiable style.

Enzo has deeply impressed us in our discussions leading up to his appointment. His ambitions and work ethic align with those of the club. We thoroughly look forward to working with him.”

Maresca himself described the opportunity to manage Chelsea as a dream come true:

“To join Chelsea, one of the biggest clubs in the world, is a dream for any coach. It is why I am so excited by this opportunity.”I look forward to working with a very talented group of players and staff to develop a team that continues the club’s tradition of success and makes our fans proud.”