Napoli’s priority transfer target this summer is Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku according to reports, as the club look to back new manager Antonio Conte.

Conte has agreed to become Napoli’s new manager and will sign a three year deal with an official announcement expected this week.

Napoli endured a terrible title defence as they slumped to a tenth place finish in Serie A and went through three permanent managers.

Napoli want Lukaku

Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis has decided Conte is the man to restore the club back to the top end of Serie A, and the 54-year old has won the Italian title four times during his time with Inter Milan and Juventus.

Star striker Victor Osimhen is expected to leave the club this summer, and the Nigeria international has a release clause of £113m, with Paris-Saint Germain believed to be interested, but Chelsea who have held long term interest won’t be pursuing a deal due to the cost.

There are also doubts over the future of Napoli’s other star player Khvicha Kvaratskhelia with the Georgian attracting interest from French giants PSG , but Napoli will be desperate not lose both players in the same window.

Italian outlet Di Marzio have reported Conte has already contacted Lukaku about a reunion in Naples.

Lukaku who spent last season on loan at Roma where he scored 21 goals in 47 appearances in all competitions has returned to Chelsea, but won’t be part of new manager Enzo Maresca’s plans.

Before Lukaku went to Roma last summer Chelsea put a clause in his contract that would allow him to leave for £38m, with the Blues expecting that amount to be paid for the 31-year-old.

Conte and Lukaku had a brilliant spell together at Inter as the Belgium international’s goals fired the club to the Serie A title.

The report adds if Napoli can’t agree a deal for Lukaku they will look to target Genoa striker Artem Dovbyk who finished as top scorer in La Liga with 24 goals last season.