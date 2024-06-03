Chelsea won’t loan out Omari Hutchinson this summer and are asking for £25m-£30m with several clubs interested, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Hutchinson joined Chelsea on a free transfer from Arsenal in 2022, and started in the under-21 side, before making two appearances for the first team under Graham Potter.

The 20-year-old spent last season on loan at Ipswich, where he thrived and played a key role for the Tractor Boys as they won promotion to the Premier League.

Chelsea want £30m for Hutchinson

Hutchinson scored ten goals and provided six assists in 44 Championship appearances and was a mainstay in Kieran McKenna’s side.

The winger was named Championship Player of the Month for February, and also won the Ipswich Player of the Month on three separate occasions.

Hutchison returned to Chelsea with just one year left on his deal, but the Blues exercised an option to extend it by a year until 2026.

The youngster had been expected to go out on loan again, but it now appears Chelsea will look to cash in this summer.

? EXCLUSIVE: Chelsea won’t loan out Omari Hutchinson again this summer. Permanent deal, only way.#CFC would only consider bids around £25/30m for Omari. ??? Understand Stuttgart are pushing a lot to sign him, favorites — with more clubs in PL, Ajax and Feyenoord also keen. pic.twitter.com/JjFKipSKZ9 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 3, 2024

Romano took to X.com to confirm Hutchinson would only be leaving Chelsea on a permanent basis this summer, with the club looking for around £25m-£30m.

He said:

“EXCLUSIVE: Chelsea won’t loan out Omari Hutchinson again this summer, permanent deal, only way.

“#CFC would only consider bids around £25/30m for Omari, understand Stuttgart are pushing a lot to sign him, favourites, with more clubs in PL, Ajax and Feyenoord also keen.”

Ipswich are reportedly prepared to offer £20m for Hutchinson who is believed to be open to a return to Portman Road.

The winger was also a guest of Stuttgart at their final game of the Bundesliga season, with the German outfit able to offer Champions League football.

Chelsea are stacked in the wide areas with the likes of Noni Madueke, Mykhailo Mudryk, Cole Palmer and Raheem Sterling on their books, not to mention the arrival of South American talents Kendry Paez and Estevao Willian in 2025.