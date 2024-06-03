Chelsea are keen on signing Ousmane Dembele from Paris Saint-Germain.

The 27-year-old French international has had an impressive campaign with PSG and he scored six goals and picked up 14 assists in all competitions.

Dembele could prove to be an exceptional addition to the Chelsea attack and he could transform them in the final third. The French international is one of the best dribblers in European football, and he will add some much-needed unpredictability and cutting edge to the Chelsea attack.

The right-sided winger could prove to be a major upgrade on Noni Madueke, who has been quite underwhelming since moving to Chelsea. The Blues need to improve their attacking unit if they want to compete for trophies next season. They should look to invest in a quality striker as well.

Chelsea willing to pay a premium for Ousmane Dembele

According to Fichajes, Chelsea believe that Dembele could spearhead their project and they view him as a marquee signing for this summer. The Blues are willing to spend more than €100 million on the player and it will be interesting to see if PSG are prepared to sanction his departure.

The French outfit will lose Kylian Mbappé on a free transfer and letting Dembele leave the club this summer will weaken their squad severely. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Chelsea are one of the biggest clubs in the world and they have the financial resources to offer the player a lucrative contract. The former Barcelona winger could be attracted to the idea of playing in the Premier League with them. It will be an exciting step in his career and he would get to showcase his qualities in English football. There is no doubt that he has the technical attributes to thrive in the Premier League and his style of play could be a major hit in England as well.