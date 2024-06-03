Cristiano Ronaldo wants to bolster the Al-Nassr squad and is personally pushing for two players to join him at the Saudi club including Manchester United’s Casemiro.

Al Nassr suffered a setback in the Saudi King’s Cup final last week, succumbing to a 5-4 defeat against rivals Al Hilal in a penalty shoot-out.

The Riyadh-based club’s struggles continued throughout the season, notably falling short in the league race by a considerable 14-point margin, trailing behind Al Hilal.

Despite Cristiano Ronaldo’s stellar performance this season, amassing an impressive tally of 44 goals and 13 assists in just 45 appearances across all competitions, silverware remained elusive for the team.

According to Spanish news outlet Marca, Ronaldo is keen to help strengthen his side.

Luis Castro’s side is set to reinforce its squad going into the next season, with the Portuguese icon taking proactive steps by advocating for the recruitment of a former colleague from Real Madrid.

The report claims that Ronaldo has personally reached out to Manchester United midfielder Casemiro, who currently plies his trade for Manchester United, to consider a move to the Saudi Pro League.

Casemiro, who remains contracted to Old Trafford until 2026, may view this potential transition as an opportunity for a fresh start, especially after being excluded from Brazil’s Copa America squad.

During the previous season under Erik ten Hag, the 32-year-old midfielder featured in the starting lineup for only 63% of Premier League games, making a total of 32 appearances across all competitions, contributing with 5 goals and 3 assists. (Transfermarkt)

Ronaldo is confident that the inclusion of a player of Casemiro’s calibre, boasting an impressive track record of 5 Champions League titles and 3 La Liga triumphs, will significantly bolster Al Nassr’s competitiveness, particularly in challenging their dominant rivals, Al Hilal, next season.