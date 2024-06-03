David Sullivan calls West Ham deal off for special player

18-year-old forward, Luis Guilherme, from Palmeiras, has been making waves with his versatility and potential. It appeared West Ham United were going to secure his services.

Owner David Sullivan decided against sanctioning a £30 million deal for Guilherme, drawing the line at £25 million, according to reports from HITC. The financial demands associated with bringing the teenager to the Premier League, including a potential contract that would have made him one of the highest-paid teenagers in the league, were deemed too steep.

This decision mirrors a recent scenario with Flamengo defender Fabricio Bruno, where financial constraints led to the breakdown of talks. West Ham had reportedly agreed on a deal worth up to £15 million for Bruno but balked at his £100,000-a-week wage demands.

Luis Guilherme is one for the future

Despite extensive scouting and awareness of Guilherme’s availability, Liverpool have also decided not to pursue his signature. This decision comes after careful consideration of the player’s current development and the club’s strategic direction under new boss Arne Slot.

This season, he has featured in 18 games across all competitions, averaging just 37.5 minutes per game, scoring one goal, and providing one assist. Despite his limited playing time, his promise is evident, especially given his progression through the youth ranks at Palmeiras alongside Brazilian prodigy Endrick, who is set to join Real Madrid this summer.

Guilherme’s raw talent and versatility make him an attractive prospect, but the financial implications of securing his services have proven a significant hurdle. As a result, it is increasingly unlikely that the Palmeiras wonderkid will be plying his trade in claret and blue come the 2024/25 season.