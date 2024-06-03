Experienced defender unsure about Leeds United future

Leeds United defender Diego Llorente has been linked with a move away from the club permanently.

The 30-year-old was on loan at Italian club Roma this past season and he was an important player for them. The Italian outfit have the option to sign him permanently for a fee of around £4.3 million, but they have not taken up that option yet.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops. The defender will be hoping to sort out his long-term future soon, and he will hope that the Italians decide to keep him at the club permanently.

The player has now hinted in an interview that he has great memories of playing for Roma and he enjoys turning out for them every week. It is evident that the player would prefer to join Roma permanently instead of returning to Leeds if it was up to him.

He said: “Roma? I like it when we go to the Olimpico on match days. Seeing a lot of people, living in that environment with so much passion. The first time for me was with Cremonese in the Coppa Italia. Even though we lost, I can’t forget that evening. The stadium is always amazing. ”This team is like a big family: the atmosphere in the club is always positive. I feel the support of the club, of the management. I am very happy here, my wife and children too. I don’t know what the future may hold, but as a club I will always have a fantastic memories of Roma.”

It will be interesting to see whether the Italians can decide to sign in permanently. He could prove to be a useful squad player at that price and the transfer could even look like a bargain.

Roma need to add defensive depth to the side and the Leeds United defender could be a wise addition. He knows the club well and he is already well settled in Italy. For the reported asking price, it could prove to be no-risk signing.