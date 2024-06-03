Aston Villa, under the direction of manager Unai Emery and club chief Monchi, are focused on strengthening their squad by acquiring experienced players without overspending.

One of their prime targets this summer is Ross Barkley, who has been identified as an affordable yet high-quality addition to their midfield.

Barkley, who is 30 years old, made a notable impact in the Premier League with Luton Town last season. Despite Luton’s relegation, Barkley’s individual performance stood out. He scored five goals and provided four assists in 32 Premier League appearances, which sparked interest from several top-flight clubs, including Newcastle United and Everton.

His resurgence had even led to discussions throughout the season about a potential recall to the England national team.

Aston Villa have agreed a deal for Luton star Ross Barkley

According to the latest updates from transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Aston Villa have made significant progress in securing Barkley’s services. The club have verbally agreed on a transfer fee of approximately £5 million with Luton Town.

While the official confirmation of the move may be delayed until early July, a club-to-club agreement is already in place, suggesting that the transfer is likely to be completed soon after the British summer transfer window opens on June 14.

Aston Villa’s strategy of adding proven performers like Ross Barkley without breaking the bank aligns with Emery and Monchi’s vision of building a competitive team through smart and financially prudent signings as they shape their squad ready to tackle the challenge of the UEFA Champions League.